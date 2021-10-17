AEW star Max Caster calls out SmackDown Superstar in his latest rap 

Max Caster recently took some digs at WWE NXT's ratings and Hit Row's Top Dolla in his latest rap after this week's AEW Dynamite went off-the-air.

Dolla took indirect shots at The Young Bucks a few days ago, which prompted a hilarious response from the former AEW Tag Team Champions. Now, Caster has inserted himself into this online feud by slammin both Top Dolla and WWE NXT.

AEW President Tony Khan was delivering a promo in front of Miami fans when The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) interrupted him. At this point, Caster began rapping, where he name-dropped Top Dolla, saying that he's a better rapper than the SmackDown star.

The Acclaimed has been embroiled in a mini-feud with Tony Khan ever since Caster returned to AEW from his reported suspension. As part of the same, Max Caster rapped that The Acclaimed would beat Khan the same way as AEW beats NXT in ratings.

Interestingly, moments after the clip of Caster's new rap went online, Top Dolla took to Twitter to share a cryptic post. Check out the tweet where he wrote about his disinterest in arguing with "fools."

AEW star Max Caster also called out The Rock recently

Max Caster doesn't think twice before calling out people in his raps, no matter how big or influential they are. In a recent appearance on TMZ Sports, he called out The Rock, who recently released his rap song "Face Off," with three other artists.

Caster rapped about the time he heard the former WWE Champion's song and criticized his flow. He then challenged Dwayne Johnson to meet him for a match on AEW Dynamite.

As expected, being one of the busiest stars in Hollywood, The Rock didn't issue a response to Caster's challenge.

