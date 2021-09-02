Max Caster spotted at AEW Dark tapings - Reports

Following his time away from AEW for sensitivity training, Max Caster might be back in AEW action, as he was spotted at the AEW Dark tapings this Wednesday.

Max Caster had been suspended for an undisclosed period of time following some controversial content in his rap during a previous AEW Dark episode. This content angered fans and Tony Khan alike, leaving the promotion no choice but to suspend Caster.

Caster was subsequently sent for sensitivity training while his partner in The Acclaimed, Anthony Bowens, wrestled by himself. The Acclaimed were ranked number four in the AEW tag team rankings prior to this controversy. Following Max Caster's suspension, they were removed from the rankings altogether.

Had Caster and Bowens continued to team up, they likely would have participated the tournament that recently determined the challengers for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Following his return, let's hope the entertaining tag team of The Acclaimed continue to do what they do best.

Max Caster puts exit rumors to bed with his return

Well, he’s either trolling really hard, or he’s actually done.🤨

Max Caster is selling his AEW gear on eBay, and saying that he won’t be needing it anymore.😕 pic.twitter.com/l3XpbxhBbR — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 16, 2021

Max Caster is known to stir up social media chatter with his antics. After his suspension, The Acclaimed member immediately unfollowed all AEW related accounts and removed any and all AEW related content from his bio.

To further fuel speculation, he went ahead and liked a few WWE stars' posts. In the most blatant antics to tease his departure, he put his ring-worn gear up for sale on eBay, stating he would no longer be needing them.

If Caster wanted to drum up some more talk, he was successful, as many people genuinely thought his run with AEW was over. But with him showing up on AEW Dark, those rumors and speculation can be put to bed.

CHICAGO LOVES THE ACCLAIMED



EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) September 2, 2021

Max Caster is a very talented personality with a unique gimmick and if he shies away from future controversy, he could be a major force in the tag team division.

What do you think about Caster's return? Sound off below.

Edited by Colin Tessier