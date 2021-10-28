"Next could be CM Punk" – Former WWE Superstar reveals his list of dream opponents in AEW

Former WWE star Tony Nese named multiple top-tier stars he would like to face in AEW.

The Premier Athlete was recently spotted on Saturday night's Dynamite episode during the opening bout between Bryan Danielson and Dustin Rhodes. It's worth noting that Nese made his debut on AEW Dark against Fuego Del Sol and DeMarcia James the same weekend.

Although the company is yet to announce him as their latest signing, Dave Meltzer's recent report suggested that Nese has already signed a contract.

While speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Tony Nese named CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Kenny Omega as his obvious choice of opponents.

The former Cruiserweight champion expressed his desire to reignite rivalry with a few Dark Order members, and Ethan Page, whom he has faced before:

"You look at CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega. But I can't wait to get back in the ring with Alex Reynolds, John Silver, Ethan Page; these are guys I have wrestled on the independents. We hit off there and our chemistry was amazing."

Nese added:

"It's an open field. One week I could be wrestling an extra, but the next it could be CM Punk."

Tony Nese had a roller-coaster ride during his five-year journey with WWE. Given his incredible in-ring ability, the former Cruiserweight Champion could be a great addition to AEW. Whether he ticks off his bucket list remains to be seen.

Tony Nese has already put Adam Cole on notice in AEW

Tony Nese recently hinted at igniting a feud with AEW's Adam Cole. Taking to Twitter, the former posted a picture of himself and Cole with a caption stating:

"contemplating my next move," Tony Nese wrote.

Both men never faced each other in WWE, but the two fought on the Indie circuit. A renewed rivalry in AEW could grab attention from fans.

