"You think one casual fan sees this guy?" – Wrestling veteran shares his honest opinion on AEW Champion Kenny Omega (Exclusive) 

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his honest thoughts on AEW Champion Kenny Omega, saying casual fans don't care about him.

Omega has been at the top of the ladder in AEW since December 2020, when he captured the AEW Championship. The promotion has touched new heights in the past year, and The Cleaner continues to be one of AEW's biggest attractions.

While some enjoy Kenny Omega's on-screen schtick, others are critical of it, including Vince Russo. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, the wrestling veteran slammed Omega, claiming no average wrestling viewer cares about the AEW Champion.

Furthermore, Russo also explained that both AEW and Kenny Omega only cater to a particular fanbase and don't make an effort to draw new fans. Here's what Vince Russo said about Kenny Omega:

"You hear all the Kenny Omega hoopla. You think one casual fan sees this guy and cares? There isn't one. I don't know, bro. It's like if I'm a stand-up comedian and I'm playing the same comedy club, and the same 15 people show up to every show, and I'm gonna write a routine just catering to them. I'm not trying to sell out the room. I'm gonna write comedy that just these 15 people are gonna pop for. It just makes no sense," said Vince Russo

Vince Russo was also critical of AEW's visual style

On last week's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo openly criticized AEW's visual style, comparing it to WWE's far superior production value. He stated that since Tony Khan has the finances, he must improve the show's "indie-style" visuals if they aim to go head-to-head against WWE RAW in the future.

"Bro, WWE's visuals are phenomenal. They are out of this world, the way they make the arena look, the screen. Then look at AEW. It looks like an indie show in comparison to the production of WWE. Now, does Tony Khan have that money to up that production? Absolutely. If he could mirror that look, I would so go for that, bro, because their show stinks right now, man," said Vince Russo.

Russo thinks AEW stinks right now in terms of presentation, and it would only be more visible if they make changes and shift to Monday nights.

