"Why are you allowing that bro?" - Vince Russo points out flaw with 29-year old AEW star's character (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently pointed out a big mistake AEW has made with Jade Cargill.

29-year old Cargill rose meteorically throughout the pandemic to claim the top spot in the women's division. She reached the pinnacle of her career after defeating Ruby Soho to become the first-ever TBS Champion.

However, her swift rise received a mixed response from fans and veterans alike, primarily because of her lack of experience, both as an in-ring performer and in portraying her character.

While speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone on the Writing with Russo episode, the former WWE writer lashed out at Jade Cargill for breaking her character last week:

"Here's what I saw when I first saw her [Jade Cargill]. I saw her a good heel.... Bro, anybody that looks like that should have a chip on their shoulder. And then, I see a still picture of she winning this tournament and this TBS title or something. And she's out there holding her kid. I'm like, 'That's a heel?' This is why this is not clicking with the mass audience. Why are you allowing that bro?"

Russo even questioned AEW higher-ups for allowing Cargill to celebrate in such a manner. The veteran believes this is one of the many reasons the company is struggling to expand its fanbase.

You can check out the entire clip below:

Disco Inferno slammed Jade Cargill's match against Ruby Soho on AEW Dynamite

While Russo argued about Jade Cargill's post-match celebration, Disco Inferno wasn't a fan of the AEW star's match itself. The WCW veteran believes Cargill vs. Soho shouldn't have lasted longer than four to five minutes:

"If they wanted to put Jade Cargill over strong, this should've been a 4-5 minutes with like a 75%- 25%," Disco Inferno said.

Regardless, Jade Cargill will now look to maximize the given opportunity and prove that she deserves to be in the same spot as stars like Dr. Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa.

