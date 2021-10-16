"This 30 minute overlap drama is a joke"- WWE veteran slams AEW President Tony khan

AEW boss Tony Khan is making headlines because of his comments regarding the upcoming clash between AEW Rampage and WWE Smackdown. However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo had some harsh words for Tony Khan.

After WWE announced that WWE Smackdown would have a thirty-minute overrun, spilling into the first half-hour of AEW Rampage, Khan stated that his show would be better, and there would be a live YouTube buy-in an hour before Rampage starts.

Vince Russo took to Twitter to express his exasperation with Tony Khan, saying that audience numbers over thirty minutes mean nothing. The former head writer also stated that he would receive a lot of flak if he said something similar during his WCW days.

"This 30 minute overlap drama is a joke. Can only imagine the backlash I'd have received if I'd have carried on like TK when I was in WCW. What the !@#$% does it EVEN MEAN if more people watch my show over a 30 minute span? Not LIFE, or DEATH. Me--I'll be watching MICHAEL, BABY!" Vince Russo tweeted.

Vince Russo was part of the creative team during the height of the Monday Night Wars, so he knows all about banters. The rivalry between WCW vs. WWE was much more intense than AEW vs. WWE today.

AEW boss Tony Khan recently said that WWE RAW "sucked"

While speaking on Barstool Sports, Tony Khan took huge shots at WWE RAW by saying, "it sucked."

"We’ll see what happens. I’m not saying for sure we’ll win, and maybe the odds are against us in some ways. But we’re going to give a better show. I know. If you don’t believe me, watch the go-home show they did last night, because it sucked. Did you watch it? Have you heard it was bad? Like, that's the prevailing opinion these days," Tony Khan said.

The pro wrestling business is ready for banters, as both WWE and AEW try to better each other. The upcoming Friday nights' tussle promises to be a fascinating one.

