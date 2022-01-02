"But doing it as THE BOSS? - Former WWE personality slams AEW owner Tony Khan for his remarks against Big Swole

AEW owner Tony Khan has found himself in hot water after making critical remarks against Big Swole on Twitter.

Swole announced her departure from AEW back in November and recently opened up about her departure during an interview with the Callin show. The 32-year old star touched upon various topics, notably speaking on issues of 'diversity' and female representation within the company.

Mr. Khan quickly noticed Swole's controversial statement and took to Twitter to respond to the released star. AEW's head honcho name-dropped employees who represent diversity and have risen through the ranks. Tony Khan even cited Swole's wrestling ability as a big reason he purposefully let the female star's contract expire. This sparked a massive stir on social media, leaving fans and veterans divided, as some came forward to lash out at Tony Khan.

Vince Russo is the latest to voice his opinion on the ongoing matter. The ex-WWE writer stated that during his time on management teams in the industry he could never imagine taking a shot at a talent.

Russo took a shot at Mr. Khan for publicly scathing remarks as the boss of a wrestling company:

"I spent nearly 25 years in the Management end of Sports Entertainment. Could never imagine taking a shot at a talent during that time. You just don’t do that. But doing it as THE BOSS? Yeah, times have changed-and not for the better," Vince Russo tweeted.

AEW star Lio Rush has surprisingly asked Tony Khan to issue an apology on the matter. Several stars, such as Powerhouse Hobbs and Jade Cargill, have backed up their boss's statement.

Dutch Mantell also shared his opinion on the Tony Khan-Big Swole controversy and its effect on AEW

While speaking on Sportskeeda Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell explained that he hates when the wrestling world gets entangled with the issue of diversity. The wrestling manager thinks neither the company nor the people who represent it can win over this debate:

"I hate when things like wrestling get called up in the diversity argument or debate. I don't think there's a winner there. I don't think the company wins, I don't think people who are backing diversity and representation win. I think you put the company on the defensive, and they don't know what to do."

Mantell also lashed out at Tony Khan, stating that he had no idea what he was saying at the time. The veteran offered the AEW owner the opportunity to seek help from him.

