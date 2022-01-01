"He may seek some advice" – WWE legend on AEW boss Tony Khan being embroiled in major controversy (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts after Tony Khan found himself in hot water over one of his tweets addressing Big Swole's AEW departure.

In a recent interview, the former AEW star, who departed the company last month, detailed the reasons for her exit. According to Swole, AEW doesn't have enough diversity and representation and suffers from the lack of structured management.

Tony Khan took to Twitter and addressed Big Swole's comments. He said AEW is very diverse when it comes to wrestlers and executives. Furthermore, Khan said he didn't renew Swole's contract because she isn't good in the ring.

Khan's comments led to immediate fan backlash. Now, Dutch Mantell has spoken about the same on Sportskeeda Smack Talk. Mantell stated that he doesn't like when wrestling gets embroiled in diversity issues. He feels that neither the company nor those fighting for representation could benefit from this:

"I hate when things like wrestling get called up in the diversity argument or debate. I don't think there's a winner there. I don't think the company wins, I don't think people who are backing diversity and representation win. I think you put the company on the defensive, and they don't know what to do."

Mantell concluded by saying that Tony Khan should seek advice as he feels the AEW President doesn't have an idea about what he's doing:

"You just mentioned Tony Khan stuck his foot in his mouth, but I don't think he knows what to do. He may seek some advice, I hope he calls me, I'll tell him."

A few wrestlers spoke up in support of former AEW star Big Swole

AEW star Lio Rush called Tony Khan out for his remarks about Big Swole's in-ring skills. Rush urged Khan and AEW to issue Swole an apology.

Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Killer Kelly also spoke up, saying Tony Khan should have dealt with the issue in a better way. She feels an authority figure like Khan shouldn't have publicly responded to Swole's comments.

It's safe to say that this controversy wouldn't die down anytime soon, and fans can expect Tony Khan to issue a clarification sooner rather than later.

