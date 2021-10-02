"Girls like him a lot" - WCW legend Konnan opens up about popular AEW star's backstage image

Konnan recently provided an interesting revelation about Jungle Boy's backstage image in AEW.

While speaking on his podcast, Keepin' It 100, the WCW legend said that Jungle Boy has a charming persona backstage, and the women's locker room liked him as he eventually started dating Anna Jay. Konnan added that even though the 24-year-old star needs to work on his promos, people still love his "quiet charisma," similar to Orange Cassidy:

"I think the thing with him is that girls like him a lot. Even when I was backstage, they were telling me that like all the girls liked him, and then he ends up with Anna Jay like the hottest chick in the promotion. So there's that. And I think to that nerd base, he's got like a quiet charisma that they like him, that's all there is to it. And yeah, he is not charismatic, and yeah, he does need work on his promos, but people like him as he is. So, it's like Orange Cassidy, people dig, that fan base digs Orange Cassidy," Konnan said.

Jungle Boy became one of AEW's top rising stars during the pandemic. Despite pro wrestling veterans criticizing him for not being a promo guy, the Jurassic Express member has incredibly enhanced his in-ring technique.

Jungle Boy may not have a popular catchphrase or intense gimmick, but he certainly appeals to a relatively young pro-wrestling audience.

Jungle Boy will be in action on next week's AEW Dynamite

Jungle Boy, alongside Christian Cage, Bryan Danielson, and Luchasaurus, is engaged in a heated rivalry with The Elite. Both teams will now face each other in an eight-man tag team match on next week's AEW Dynamite.

During the recently-concluded episode of Rampage, Bryan Danielson defeated Nick Jackson in a singles match. In the aftermath, The Elite brawled with Bryan, Cage, and Jurassic Express. With the 2021 Full Gear pay-per-view not too far away, AEW's endgame with this storyline could soon be revealed.

What do you make of Konnan's comments about Jungle Boy? Sound off below!

