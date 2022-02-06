What happened when AEW star Danhausen tweeted The Rock

AEW's Danhausen recently stated that after a recent Twitter exchange with The Rock, he felt that he could make anybody laugh.

One of the remarkable things about AEW star Danhausen is that he has an innate ability to capture people's attention and generate unexpected humor out of them. Danhausen already caught the attention of Conan O'Brien, inducing laughs from him and even catching the attention of The Rock.

In one of Danhausen's many comedy skits, he's seen reviewing The Rock's ZOA energy drink, in which, after drinking it, he turned into a turtleneck and gold chain version of himself, which caught the attention of The Great One.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, he said that he was goofy and was surprised that The Rock saw it.

Danhausen said, "I looked at my phone and I was like, oh, why do I have so many notifications on this one, and I was like, oh, he saw it and I was like, cool. Also, He definetly saw it because he's talking about PT Cruisers, which was a stupid joke at the end of the video."

Chris Van Vliet commented that The Rock doesn't just retweet, but puts thought into every tweet. Danhausen responded that it was cool that he made The Rock laugh.

Danhausen continued, "Oh cool. I think I made The Rock laugh, which now I've made Conan O'Brien laugh and I've made The Rock laugh are two, I would say comedic geniuses. So, if I could make them laugh, I should theoretically be able to make anybody laugh."

Danhausen continues to surprise many with his innate ability to catch the attention of two very popular mainstream stars. While he just debuted in All Elite Wrestling, it remains to be seen how he will fare going forward.

Danhausen elated Bryan Danielson mentioned him on AEW Dynamite

Danhausen @DanhausenAD Thank you Bryan Samuelson for saying nice words about Danhausen on live television #AEWDyanmite Thank you Bryan Samuelson for saying nice words about Danhausen on live television #AEWDyanmite

On last week's Dynamite, when Bryan Danielson was cutting a promo on Jon Moxley when he took a shot at Danhausen when he referred to him and Orange Cassidy as 'jokes.' Danhausen, in true fashion, used to his benefit on Twitter, thanking the wrestling veteran for his 'nice words.'

It seems Danhausen is getting everyone's attention. Will the AEW fanbase accept him in the long run? Only time will tell.

