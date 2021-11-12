"Like they did with Roman Reigns" - Jim Cornette reveals how AEW should book top star

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette believes AEW should book Cody Rhodes as a heel if fans are booing him. WWE did the same with Roman Reigns, and it worked.

Roman was forced upon fans as a babyface which the fans didn't appreciate. He was met with loud boos at every WWE show. Finally, Vince McMahon decided to switch Reigns into a heel last year, which turned out to be a phenomenal move.

Similarly, AEW fans have been booing Rhodes out of the building whenever he appears. However, the American Nightmare has publicly stated that he won't switch heel.

On his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette stated that AEW should switch Cody as a heel similar to WWE and Roman Reigns. He has no clue why Cody has been so resistant to a heel turn.

The former WWE booker also pointed out how Cody's legendary father, Dusty Rhodes was a heel in his early career, which helped him become a great babyface years later.

"So I don't know why he is resistant to switching heel. Dusty was a heel! In his early career and actually that is how he got over it. The famous angle which switched him babyface and he never switched back because he never should have. I don't know why he (Cody Rhodes) would not want to switch heel like they(WWE) did with Roman Reigns. If they wanna boo you...let em. Then in some point...conditions may change... and "here’s the perfect way to switch me back". Then they will like it," said Jim Cornette.

Jim Cornette wants Cody Rhodes to turn on his manager Arn Anderson

Jim Cornette even gave away a well-laid plan for the heel turn. He wanted Cody Rhodes to turn on his current manager Arn Anderson.

Following this, Cornette would book heel Rhodes Cody against the ultimate babyface CM Punk, which would bring in huge pay-per-view revenue.

The former WWE Superstar will wrestle at AEW Full Gear 2021 in a tag team match. Cody, along with PAC, is set to lock horns with the duo of Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black.

What do you think of Jim Cornette's plan for Cody Rhodes' heel turn? Do you think it will generate a huge amount of attention? Do send in your thoughts in the comment section below.

