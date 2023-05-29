AEW official brutally attacked backstage at Double or Nothing 2023

Popular AEW star attacked an official during the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The star in question is former World Champion Chris Jericho.

Tonight, The Ocho competed in an Unsanctioned Match against Adam Cole. The special guest enforcer was WWE and ECW veteran Sabu. This was the biggest match since the former NXT Champion returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

During the match, Chris Jericho was beaten up by Britt Baker with a Kendo Stick. Saraya came to take out Baker, but she got beaten up as well. Adam Cole capitalized and went on to instill more punishment on the leader of The Jericho Appreciation Society, and in the end, the referee was forced to stop the match. Cole had his hands raised in victory.

Following the match, both Saraya and Jericho were backstage venting out their frustrations. An official showed up to calm both of them down, as the former WWE Divas Champion walked away, Chris Jericho brought back an old gimmick of his, The Wizard, and spit fire onto the official's face.

THE WIZARD IS BACK.



Jericho got that dude pretty good, haha.



THE WIZARD IS BACK.Jericho got that dude pretty good, haha.https://t.co/OOUa8fG0zR

Both Saraya and the inaugural AEW World Champion demanded Tony Khan to make a mixed-gender tag match, with the two teaming up to wrestle Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

Do you think Jericho should be fined or suspended for attacking an AEW official? Let us know in the comments section below.

