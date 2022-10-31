AEW official discloses how Saraya (fka Paige) was kept secret from locker room 

Saraya (fka Paige) stunned the wrestling fraternity with her surprise AEW debut earlier this month. AEW referee Aubrey Edwards recently disclosed that the former Anti-Diva was supposedly hidden in a closet from the rest of the locker room.

With surprise returns a prominent part of the industry, it comes as no surprise when companies get to lengths to ensure the secret is kept away from prying eyes. Following her first appearance on the show, Saraya shared a few images of how she was covered from head to toe in a bid to not be recognized by anyone.

On the latest edition of AEW Unrestricted, referee Edwards stated that the former WWE Superstar was hiding in a non-existent 'tech supply' closet:

“We had Saraya show up, which was incredible,” Edwards said. “I think they hid her in a closet that was labeled like, ‘AEW Tech Supplies.’ So, everyone knew not to go in there.” (H/T ITR Wrestling)

Her co-host Tony Schiavone added that they were unaware of the existence of a made-up tech supply closet:

Schiavone added “That’s exactly what they did, yeah.” Edwards said she realised there was something amiss, “Yeah, I love that. I was like, ‘When did we have a tech supply closet? Oh, okay, smart, smart.'” (H/T ITR Wrestling)

Saraya will compete for the first time in nearly 5 years on AEW

Saraya worked in an administrative role in WWE towards the end of her tenure. Her contract with the McMahon led company expired in July this year.

The former Divas Champion's neck injury restricted her from competing in the ring again. However, the 30-year old often teased a future return, citing the miraculous returns by Bryan Danielson and Hall of Famer Edge, who suffered the same fate and their future careers seemed bleak.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Dr. Michael Sampson had given a green flag on the AEW star's ability to fight in the ring again. It also seems Saraya has already made a rival out of Britt Baker and the two are speculated to collide sometime soon.

Martin Lee @DestinedSports After everything she’s been through the past several years I’m glad Saraya is in AEW. It looks like she’ll competing in the ring which is amazing. #AEW #AEW GrandSlam After everything she’s been through the past several years I’m glad Saraya is in AEW. It looks like she’ll competing in the ring which is amazing. #AEW #AEWGrandSlam https://t.co/PIo7eB3m7K

Despite concerns from the wrestling fraternity on her ring rust and ability to compete, it seems the 30-year old is adamant about another run as a competitor.

