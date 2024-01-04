AEW officially adds former WWE star to its roster page

AEW has been heavily active in the free agent market last week and surely captured one of the top stars for its roster.

The star in question is Deonna Purrazzo. She started getting noticed during her short stint in WWE before becoming a solid fixture for the last three years for IMPACT Wrestling's Knockouts division. Moreover, during the same period, Purrazzo made several appearances for Tony Khan's promotion.

However, on this week's edition of Dynamite, she made her debut as an official member of the promotion.

A user on X has pointed out that the former IMPACT Knockouts World champion has officially been added to the AEW roster page.

Expand Tweet

Deonna Purrazzo came out to her hometown crowd in New Jersey right after the successful in-ring debut of Mariah May, who defeated Queen Aminata. Following her victory, she fired shots at the crowd, prompting Purrazzo to confront her.

She stood face-to-face with Mariah, who slapped Deonna before she retaliated and sent her straight out of the ring. Moreover, Purrazzo also stated that she intended to go after the AEW Women's World Champion 'Timeless' Toni Storm.

So, it would be interesting to see how the company positions her as one of its top attractions.

What are your thoughts on Deonna Purrazzo being All Elite? Sound off in the comments!