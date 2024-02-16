AEW officially adds a surprising name to its roster page

A member of a top heel faction has been officially added to the roster page of AEW after her recent appearances on TV.

The AEW roster page shows the names currently under contract with Tony Khan's promotion, regardless of their onscreen roles. Recently, another talked-about name involved in a major storyline has been added to the roster page. The surprising name in question is Mother Wayne (Shayna Wayne).

Shayna Wayne is the mother of the young AEW star, Nick Wayne. He shocked the wrestling world by turning on his former friend, Darby Allin, and joining forces with Christian Cage and The Patriarchy at WrestleDream 2023. The 18-year-old later adopted a new attitude and disrespected his mother.

However, to everyone's surprise, Shayna attacked Adam Copeland on an episode of Dynamite and eventually joined The Patriarchy by helping Christian win. This past Wednesday, Mother Wayne hit the WWE Hall of Famer with a low blow and received a massive round of boos. Mother Wayne has been added to the company's roster page following her actions.

AEW star on his mother being a part of the current storyline

Nick Wayne, the son of late veteran Buddy Wayne, made his AEW debut last year in a match against Swerve Strickland on Dynamite. Both Nick and his mother are involved in the storyline of The Patriarchy.

During an interview with The Wrestling Classic, Nick opened up on Mother Wayne being part of a TV storyline alongside him:

“I am very grateful she’s doing it because she was just watching on the sidelines as a very proud mom, but now she gets to be a part of it. One day in five, 10 years from now, she can look back and say she can happily be part of that and was a part of that, and I’m glad she can say that as well.” [H/T 411Mania]

Meanwhile, the dynamic between Christian Cage, Killswitch, and The Waynes is getting interesting week after week, and only time will tell how all this culminates.

How do you feel about Mother Wayne being an onscreen character? Sound off in the comments section below.

