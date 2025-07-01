AEW officially announces blockbuster appearances for Dynamite 300

Blockbuster appearances of some popular movie stars have been announced for the 300th episode of AEW Dynamite. The stars will appear alongside All Elite Wrestling's roster members, according to the announcement.
All Elite Wrestling has managed to transcend itself into pop culture in the past few years. Multiple mainstream celebrities, including Mike Tyson and Snoop Dogg, have made appearances on the company's weekly programming over the past few years. Meanwhile, the cast of an upcoming anticipated movie is set to appear on this week's Dynamite.
AEW on TV's X account has announced that the cast of James Gunn's Superman movie will be in attendance on Dynamite 300. The picture of movie actors David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult with top stars like Kenny Omega, MJF, and Toni Storm was also shared in the post.
"Before @Superman hits theaters July 11th, catch the cast of the new @JamesGunn film with some of our @AEW stars on #Dynamite this Wednesday!" the announcement read.
David Corenswet will be playing the role of Superman, while Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult will be portraying Lois Lane and Lex Luthor, respectively. The film will hit the theaters on July 11, 2025.
Former World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) is set to portray a prominent role in an upcoming movie. In The Iron Claw movie, released in 2023, MJF portrayed the role of Lance Von Erich. Recently, Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming movie Happy Gilmore 2, starring Adam Sandler.
The Salt of The Earth was also featured in the trailer. He will play the role of Happy Gilmore's son, Gordie, in the film. The movie is set to release on July 25, 2025, on Netflix.
It will be interesting to see what happens when the Superman movie cast appears alongside the All Elite Wrestling stars on Dynamite 300.
