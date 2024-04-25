AEW officially announces blockbuster return of former world champion

AEW has officially announced the return of a former world champion, and it will be a blockbuster move. This star’s absence has been keenly felt in the company for the last few months.

The star who is going to return is Kenny Omega. The Cleaner was last seen on the December 5, 2023, edition of Collision, where he defeated Ethan Page. He has since been out with diverticulitis and has also undergone surgery.

It has been announced that the former AEW World Champion will be making his TV return next week on Dynamite. The show will take place in Omega’s hometown of Winnipeg. Fans are no doubt going to be in full swing to see the return of their hometown hero.

Expand Tweet

During his absence, a lot has changed in the company. His tag team partner at the time, Chris Jericho is now the FTW Champion after defeating Hook at Dynasty pay-per-view. The world title has changed hands from MJF to Samoa Joe to Swerve Strickland.

It will be interesting to see what will be in store for Kenny once he makes his AEW return next week. Will he be making a move at the World Champion or feuding with a big name? Only time will tell.