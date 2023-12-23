Fans horrified over recent reports of Kenny Omega's medical condition

Kenny Omega recently had a health scare when he was diagnosed with diverticulitis. The 40-year-old was reportedly in pain during his segment with Chris Jericho, Ricky Starks, and Big Bill on the December 13, 2023, edition of AEW Dynamite, and his condition was "very, very serious" before he was hospitalized after the show.

If the latest reports are anything to go by, Kenny Omega's health condition was much worse than anyone expected, which left the fans horrified.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that Kenny Omega was lucky to have found out about the health condition at the time he did, as any more delay would have been catastrophic. The reports said that the former World Champion would have had a 50 percent chance of survival if the ailment was diagnosed at a later stage.

A recent social media post about WON's latest report received immense reactions from professional wrestling fans. The fans were grateful that Omega's condition was diagnosed in time and sent their best wishes to the Cleaner.

Former WWE star mocks Kenny Omega’s recent AEW appearance

During his last appearance on Dynamite, Omega wore casual attire during his in-ring segment with Chris Jericho, and the dressing seemed somewhat out of order. The 40-year-old later revealed that he was unwell during the segment and was hospitalized after the show.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno shared his take on Kenny Omega's appearance during his segment and said it did not suit the top star of the Jacksonville-based company.

"Non-wrestling attire, you got that right. But this is like the attire that you shouldn't be wearing out on television if you are supposed to be a big star of this company. He had on shorts, sneakers with no socks, and long sleeves shirt that had like some design. And he's out there with Jericho who has got his leather jacket on," said Inferno. (06:24 - 06:48)

Konnan pointed out the contrast between clothes worn by Jericho and those of Omega and said it seemed the Cleaner was headed to the beach.

"Leather jacket with spikes, you know he is all dressed up and this guy (Omega), this is what exactly this guy looked like and where were they yesterday? Texas, right? So its still cold there. This guy looked like he was headed to the beach," said Konnan. (06:55 - 07:16)

We here at Sportskeeda wish Kenny Omega the best of luck with his recovery.