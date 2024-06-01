AEW officially announces former WWE star's debut on Collision

Tomorrow night on AEW Collision, a former WWE Superstar will be making his debut on the show against a major star he hasn't faced in around six years. Lio Rush is set to take on Roderick Strong.

Rush has had a great wrestling career spanning over a decade. He has competed for promotions such as ROH, IMPACT, NJPW, AEW, and WWE. Earlier this week, he returned to the Tony Khan-led promotion as part of the Casino Gauntlet match. This would be his first match on the promotion since December 2021.

Following up on his return last Wednesday, it was announced that Lio Rush will be making his Collision debut tomorrow night, facing off against Roderick Strong in singles competition. This would not be his first time taking on the former International Champion. The two faced off in ROH in the past, and during NXT live shows back in 2018.

"Saturday Night #AEWCollision TOMORROW! 8pm ET/7pm CT, back on tntdrama! Roderick Strong vs. Lio Rush! After his surprising return to #AEW on Wednesday’s Casino Gauntlet, @IamLioRush will take on former International Champ @roderickstrong one-on-one TOMORROW on Collision!"

Details on Lio Rush's return to AEW

Lio Rush's surprise return this week on Dynamite became a topic of discussion among many as his previous stint with the company ended abruptly.

Back in 2021, the former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion signed with AEW, but around eight months later he left the company after his contract expired. He would then go on to make appearances in IMPACT and NJPW where he ended up signing next.

It was speculated at the time that the former WWE Superstar did not leave on good terms, but he recently clarified that this was not the case and that he was always open to making a return.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, Lio Rush's return had already been in the works for about a week now. Seeing as it was Forbidden Door season, he joined several stars from both NJPW and CMLL to make surprise appearances.

Seeing as it is still a month till the highly-anticipated crossover pay-per-view, it remains to be seen whether Lio Rush will be on the match card, and which star he could be sharing the ring with next.

