This week's AEW Dynamite featured a Casino Gauntlet Match, which was filled with action, chaos, and surprises. One of the most discussed moments of the match was the return of a former All Elite star who departed the company two years ago.

Lio Rush originally competed for AEW from 2021 to 2022. Despite only being 29 years old, Rush has wrestled all over the world, from WWE to NJPW, where he is currently signed. The end of his tenure with the Jacksonville-based promotion two years ago was mired in controversy, as Rush had spoken out over Big Swole's departure from the company.

While many have speculated that the NJPW star left on bad terms, Rush denied this in a recent interview. He claimed that he and Tony Khan remained in contact, and the split was mutual.

Trending

Fightful Select has now provided an update on the 29-year-old's comeback. According to the latest report, plans for Lio Rush to make his All Elite return began at least a week ago. Rush was one of four outside talents brought in for the Casino Gauntlet Match, joining his fellow NJPW star Shota Umino and CMLL's Hechicero and Mistico.

Expand Tweet

It's unclear whether Lio Rush is planned to make any further appearances in All Elite Wrestling, but with Forbidden Door season ramping up, fans shouldn't be surprised if he competes for AEW again in the near future.

The Casino Gauntlet Match was the brainchild of AEW President Tony Khan

Fans have raved about the Casino Gauntlet Match that headlined this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The stipulation, which is an original concept in All Elite Wrestling, features up to 21 competitors entering at random times and could end at any point if a pinfall or submission is made.

The air of chaos and unpredictability the match provides has resulted in acclaim, and Fightful has reported that the concept was cooked up by Tony Khan himself. Not only that, but Khan seems to have worked as a coach for last night's match alongside QT Marshall, Colt Cabana, and Serpentico.

Expand Tweet

Many believe that All Elite Wrestling has found a signature stipulation to carry into subsequent years, but whether the Casino Gauntlet Match becomes an annual tradition remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback