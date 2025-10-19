AEW officially announces huge ban at WrestleDream 2025

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 19, 2025 00:43 GMT
AEW WrestleDream
A major ban has been announced for a match at AEW WrestleDream 2025 before the start of the bout. A popular commentator conveyed the announcement after the start of the show.

A singles match between Jamie Hayter and Thekla was announced for AEW WrestleDream 2025. During her All Elite debut earlier this year, Thekla attacked Hayter, and the two have been feuding with each other ever since. After all the animosity and brawls week after week, the rivalry is set to culminate in a PPV match.

While Thekla has been targeting Hayter alongside the Triangle of Madness, Jamie also has Queen Aminata on her side. However, before the match was set to go down, Excalibur on the commentary revealed that everyone would be banned from the ringside as announced by the management to avoid any mishaps.

Hayter and Thekla were last seen against each other in a four-way Women's World title match, which also included Kris Statlander and Toni Storm. Nonetheless, the two will be colliding one-on-one this time in a true sense, as everyone is banned from the ringside as well.

AEW Blood and Guts 2025 will feature a historic match

On an episode of Collision three weeks ago, Jamie Hayter had had enough of Thekla and the Triangle of Madness' attacks every week and called them out for "Blood and Guts." Considering the call out by Jamie, this year's blood and guts will feature a women's match for the first time as well.

AEW announced the date for Blood and Guts 2025 on November 12 as well:

"🩸 #BloodAndGuts is coming to Greensboro, NC! On Wed, Nov 12, AEW's most violent match will take over the First Horizon Coliseum! Early Access Premium Seating starts tomorrow; tickets on sale 10/3. Sign up to be an Insider for presale access"

Well, the feud between the Triangle of Madness and the babyface female stars continues, as fans expect a women's blood and guts match to be announced sooner rather than later.

