AEW officially announces a "romantic comedy" featuring two former WWE stars

Two former WWE stars currently signed to AEW are set to star in a new romantic comedy show produced by All Elite Wrestling.

The talents in question are none other than John Morrison (Johnny TV) and Taya Valkyrie. While the former John Morrison had a storied run in WWE, securing multiple titles, Valkyrie had an underwhelming time in the promotion between February 2021 and November 2021. The two stars have been married to each other for nearly six years now.

AEW's Twitter account recently revealed that Johnny TV and Taya Valkyrie's wrestling romantic comedy show was set to debut on February 14 and will be a regular series on the company's YouTube channel.

"Coming to #AEW's YouTube channel on Valentine's Day, it's Johnny Loves Taya! Watch the debut of wrestling's first romantic comedy on Wednesday, February 14th, with new episodes every week @TheRealMorrison | @TheTayaValkyrie."

The Miz would love to see John Morrison return to WWE

Former WWE Champion The Miz revealed in an interview last year that he wanted to see his former tag team partner, John Morrison, return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The A-Lister noted how Morrison helped him in his pro wrestling career. He added that his chemistry with the former ECW Champion allowed him to try new things:

"I'd love it. He taught me the most out of everyone in WWE when we first started. Nobody wanted to give me a chance, but we just clicked. We had this immense amount of chemistry. Like he gets me to do things that I normally wouldn't do. Like we did rap videos, I don't rap! When he came up to me and goes, 'Hey, let's do an '80s ballad music video.' I said I couldn't sing, and he says, 'Neither can I, but let's try.' And we did. And it was pretty great, at least in my mind," said The Miz." [4:00 - 4:28]

John Morrison and The Miz are among the most successful teams in the Stamford-based promotion. The duo has held multiple tag team titles together.

