38-year-old star teases starting up a faction with Dolph Ziggler and John Morrison

WWE recently released Dolph Ziggler and many other superstars, shocking fans all over the world including a former WWE star who sent a message to the talent released. He also teased possibly debuting a faction with Dolph Ziggler and former Intercontinental Champion John Morrison.

The name in question is none other than Matt Cardona. The former WWE star reinvented himself after his release from the company and became a top name on the Indies.

Matt Cardona, Dolph Ziggler, and John Morrison are no strangers to each other as they have worked together in the Stamford-based promotion and developed a friendship with each other.

Over on Twitter, a fan proposed the idea of a possible faction including Cardona, Ziggler, and Morrison. Cardona seemed to be excited by the idea and responded:

Matt Cardona sends a message after shocking releases of Dolph Ziggler and many other WWE stars

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona recently took to Twitter to send a message to the superstars who were unfortunately let go by the Stamford-based promotion.

Names like Emma, Riddick Moss, Dolph Ziggler, and Shelton Benjamin, among others, were released by the company. These roster cuts come in the wake of WWE officially merging with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings.

Matt Cardona, who himself was a victim of budget cuts that took place in 2020, wrote that it was time for the released performers to take things into their own hands. Check out Cardona's tweet:

"TO THOSE WHO WERE JUST RELEASED. This can be the END of your career. Or it can be the BEGINNING……Look yourself in the mirror and decide. I promise you the work and the MONEY is out there. It’s not easy. It’s a grind. It’s a hustle. It’s frustrating…But it also can be incredibly rewarding (in more ways than one) IF YOU WORK YOUR F****NG A** OOFF! I hope to see a lot of you down the road," said Matt Cardona.

