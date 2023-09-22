4-time champion re-creates iconic WWE SmackDown moment featuring The Undertaker and Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon might be The Boss’ daughter, but that did not stop WWE stars like The Undertaker and The Rock from putting her in quite a few tough situations. One of those iconic situations was re-created by a former United States, Intercontinental, and Tag Team Champion.

Matt Cardona had a long tenure in the company where he went by the name Zack Ryder. He debuted as one of the edgeheads along with Curt Hawkins. He had a mixed time in his run with the company, as he won every other title but a world championship. Cardona was still relegated to the lower card for most of his run. He has since gone on to have great success on the independent circuit, where he has won titles at multiple promotions.

Taking to Twitter, Cardona posted a clip re-creating an iconic moment from SmackDown. The original clip featured The Undertaker as Stephanie McMahon's Limo driver. The 38-year-old plays a role in this recreation.

Meanwhile, the Stephanie in this clip is not a McMahon but instead another former WWE performer, Stephanie De Landre. She competed on NXT under the ring name Persia Pirotta.

You can watch the clip in question below:

"WHERE TO STEPHANIE???!!!"

Zack Ryder is rumored to make a return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2024

Zack Ryder has been a fan favorite during his tenure in WWE but never got to showcase his full talents in the company. He had a career resurgence since leaving the company for the independent circuit and has wrestled for multiple promotions, including IMPACT and AEW. He has hinted at his potential interest in returning to WWE on Twitter before, and according to reports, the company might consider bringing him back at the Royal Rumble 2024.

He is married to current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green. Green had also been released in 2021 but made her return to the company in 2023. She has had great success as a heel since her return, which has only fuelled the rumors of Cardona making a return as well.

Would you like to see Cardona back as Zack Ryder in WWE?

