"That can be the END of your career..." - Former champion sends a message after WWE releases multiple wrestlers

Former Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona shared some words of wisdom for all the performers who were let go by WWE as part of its latest round of talent cuts.

Names like Emma, Riddick Moss, Dolph Ziggler, and Shelton Benjamin, among others, were released by the global juggernaut today. Just a few days ago, WWE officially merged with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings.

Expand Tweet

This long-awaited move was followed by multiple layoffs in the promotion's office departments. Many soon began to wonder if talent cuts were also just around the corner. This became a reality today as the company parted ways with several Superstars. Amid this sad time, Matt Cardona, who was also a victim of budget cuts in WWE back in 2020, has shared an uplifting message on his Twitter account.

Cardona wrote that it was time for the released performers to take things into their own hands and assured them there were ample opportunities on the independent wrestling circuit. He added that, though it wouldn't be easy for them to navigate the industry, it was an ultimately very rewarding experience. Check out Cardona's censored tweet:

"TO THOSE WHO WERE JUST RELEASED. This can be the END of your career. Or it can be the BEGINNING……Look yourself in the mirror and decide. I promise you the work and the MONEY is out there. It’s not easy. It’s a grind. It’s a hustle. It’s frustrating…But it also can be incredibly rewarding (in more ways than one) IF YOU WORK YOUR F****NG A** OOFF! I hope to see a lot of you down the road," said Matt Cardona.

Matt Cardona wants to return to WWE

It's no secret that Cardona has tasted huge success outside the Stamford-based promotion in recent years, though he still intends to return to the promotion down the line. A few days back, the former IC Champion shared a video on Twitter where he publicly urged Vince McMahon to give him a call and bring him back to WWE.

"People want to know what it's like to be the Death Match King, the Indy God. I don't know if you can tell, it's fu*king raining. Just finished the show GCW in Brooklyn, I'm walking to my car, I'm hoping has not been towed in the rain. I wish you could see this. It is. It's raining. It's raining. Unbelievable. I need to go back to New York. I need to go back to WWE. Vince, call me pal!"

Expand Tweet

Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, is a prominent part of the RAW roster, and it remains to be seen if he, too, will return to the company down the line.

Do you want to see Matt Cardona return to the Stamford-based promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star