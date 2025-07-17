AEW officially changes Cope's name again after his All In 2025 return

AEW star Cope’s name has officially been changed after his All In 2025 return. This was bound to happen and will not come as a surprise.

The former WWE star was away for a long time after he was taken out by FTR a few months back. At All In: Texas, he made his emphatic return when he came out to save his former best friend, Christian Cage, from the hands of the Patriarchy and FTR.

After making the save, instead of attacking Christian Cage for all that he did to him, Cope told him to go and find himself. It has now been revealed that his name has been changed once again.

Cope, who was previously known as Adam Copeland, has reverted to his full name, as AEW used it for his return on Dynamite. He hoped that taking on his actual name would give him all the impetus his career needed.

Adam Copeland’s AEW plans revealed

Adam Copeland’s AEW plans have been revealed, and it makes for some excellent news for fans of him and Christian Cage.

The two former WWE Tag Team Champions have been teased for a reunion ever since their segment at All In. During Fightful Select’s recent Question and Answer session, a fan asked Sean Ross Sapp whether Copeland’s return could lead to him and Christian taking on Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler at All Out Toronto.

He answered in the affirmative and said that that is indeed the plan as of right now. The other thing that makes this match all the more interesting is that both stars hail from Canada, and with All Out taking place in Toronto, it would be a great match for the fans.

It will be interesting to see what plans Tony Khan has for the two former WWE stars in the near future.

