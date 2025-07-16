AEW's blockbuster plans for Cope after All In 2025 return revealed - Reports

Last weekend at AEW All In: Texas, Cope (FKA Edge) made his long-awaited return to the company. Reports have surfaced regarding his upcoming plans and potential in-ring return.

The Rated-R Superstar has not been seen with the promotion since Dynasty back in April. That same night, FTR turned on him and brutally attacked him with a Con-Chair-To. He emerged last weekend at All In to save Christian Cage, who was about to meet the same fate courtesy of The Patriarchy and FTR.

During Fightful Select's recent Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp was asked whether this could lead to Cope and Christian reuniting to take on Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler at AEW All Out: Toronto. He confirmed that the belief was that these were indeed the current plans. Both legends hail from Canada, making this a fitting venue for a reunion match.

Why did it take a while for Cope to make his AEW return?

It took more than three months for the veteran to return to the company, and reports have mentioned that this was later than previously planned, due to several delays.

A few weeks ago, it was reported that plans for the WWE Hall of Famer were pushed back, as Christian Cage wanted to properly conclude his current storyline with Nick Wayne and The Patriarchy. There was a belief that the Rated-R Superstar may have to miss All In due to this.

In reality, the company was able to merge the two plans effectively. At the pay-per-view, Wayne turned on Christian and seemingly sided with FTR, thus triggering Cope's return.

With over two months to go until All Out, it will be interesting to see how the buildup for this new storyline unfolds. This will eventually culminate in a long-awaited reunion between the two long-time best friends, but the journey to this reunion should be an eventful one.

