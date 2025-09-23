AEW officially confirms beloved tag team is back together

AEW recently saw two stars reunite after a couple of years. While it wasn't confirmed before, the company confirmed that Jurassic Express is officially back. All Out: Toronto was an extraordinary event. Jack Perry returned to the company 10 months later and finally attacked the Young Bucks, who left him when he needed them.Luchasaurus also attacked the former EVPs, and the duo later hugged in the ring. The crowd popped when Jurassic Express' theme Tarzan Boy was played following their reunion. However, it still wasn't confirmed if the old tag team was officially back. Fans noticed that the promotion renamed KillSwitch to his previous name, Luchasarus.Recently, AEW itself confirmed the tag team's return. In a recent social media post on X, AEW welcomed back Jurassic Express.&quot;Photos you can hear ... and sing along to. Welcome back Jurassic Express!&quot; he wrote.AEW star Darby Allin believes that the All In incident helped Jack PerryAfter the Punk-Perry incident, the former TNT Champion returned with the Scapegoat gimmick. Before that, he was still finding his footing in the promotion.While speaking on the New York Post, Darby Allin claimed that Jack Perry was the only star who benefited from the All In incident, as he found a character that perfectly suited him.&quot;Like there was a glass ceiling with Jungle Boy, and then when he first became a bad guy, Hollywood Jack, or wherever the hell he was it just wasn’t believable. Nothing he was doing was believable. It felt like a horrible made-for-TV Lifetime, movie network character. If anybody’s benefited from the incident that happened last year at All In, it’s Jack Perry, because now what he is, I feel like, is kind of where he always needed to be,&quot; Allin said.It will be interesting to see what the Jurassic Express has to say this week.