AEW officially confirms beloved tag team is back together

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 23, 2025 00:54 GMT
AEW might have bought back at a tag team together [Image Credit: AEW
AEW might have bought back at a tag team together [Image Credit: AEW's X]

AEW recently saw two stars reunite after a couple of years. While it wasn't confirmed before, the company confirmed that Jurassic Express is officially back. All Out: Toronto was an extraordinary event. Jack Perry returned to the company 10 months later and finally attacked the Young Bucks, who left him when he needed them.

Ad

Luchasaurus also attacked the former EVPs, and the duo later hugged in the ring. The crowd popped when Jurassic Express' theme Tarzan Boy was played following their reunion. However, it still wasn't confirmed if the old tag team was officially back. Fans noticed that the promotion renamed KillSwitch to his previous name, Luchasarus.

Recently, AEW itself confirmed the tag team's return. In a recent social media post on X, AEW welcomed back Jurassic Express.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Photos you can hear ... and sing along to. Welcome back Jurassic Express!" he wrote.

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Ad

AEW star Darby Allin believes that the All In incident helped Jack Perry

After the Punk-Perry incident, the former TNT Champion returned with the Scapegoat gimmick. Before that, he was still finding his footing in the promotion.

While speaking on the New York Post, Darby Allin claimed that Jack Perry was the only star who benefited from the All In incident, as he found a character that perfectly suited him.

Ad
"Like there was a glass ceiling with Jungle Boy, and then when he first became a bad guy, Hollywood Jack, or wherever the hell he was it just wasn’t believable. Nothing he was doing was believable. It felt like a horrible made-for-TV Lifetime, movie network character. If anybody’s benefited from the incident that happened last year at All In, it’s Jack Perry, because now what he is, I feel like, is kind of where he always needed to be," Allin said.

It will be interesting to see what the Jurassic Express has to say this week.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications