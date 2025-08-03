AEW officially confirms massive return during WWE SummerSlam 2025

AEW made an official announcement tonight on X during WWE SummerSlam. This pertained to one of All Elite Wrestling's major shows and its return to normalcy following this week's changes.This week, Collision was held on a special day and time slot, with the event taking place on Thursday night, a day after Dynamite. This is not the first time All Elite Wrestling has moved the show, as it often does this when WWE has a major premium live event lined up for the weekend.Previously, Tony Khan had only made adjustments to the show's start time, but he has since rescheduled the program to a different day altogether. The company has announced on social media that next week's edition of the show will go back to its usual time slot of Saturday night, starting at 8 pm ET on TNT and HBO Max.&quot;Next Saturday, 8/9! #AEWCollision returns to its normal night and time! Tune in LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTDrama+ @SportsOnMAX!&quot;A new champion was crowned on AEW CollisionA few days ago, fans were treated to an eventful edition of Collision. The promotion is on its road to Forbidden Door at the month's end, and as of now, there have been several major developments.The main event for this week's show was Dustin Rhodes defending his TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher in a Chicago Street Fight. This was a brutal contest, with both men putting their bodies on the line and utilizing foreign objects, with the entire ring area at their disposal.After an exchange of blows, including some that led to both being busted open, The Protostar was able to connect with a Brainbuster for the win. This allowed Fletcher to capture his first major singles title since joining AEW.There have yet to be any announcements on what could go down during next week's episode of Collision. Given that momentum is starting to pick up ahead of their next pay-per-view, fans can expect some interesting bouts or segments on the show.