AEW officially confirms name change for 38-year-old ex-WWE star

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Christian Cage changed a former TNT Champion's name. The star in question is Luchasaurus.

Ahead of this week's Dynamite, the Jacksonville-based promotion had announced that Christian Cage would rechristen Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne. During the segment of The Patriarchy, the current TNT Champion renamed Luchasaurus as 'Killswitch.'

Following the episode, the official roster page of AEW also changed Luchasaurus' name. A user on Twitter posted a photo of the same.

"Luchasaurus has been actually renamed to KILLSWITCH, meanwhile Nick Wayne stays untouched on the AEW roster page," A Twitter user shared.

It was also noted that Nick Wayne's name has not been changed.

Adam Copeland praises Christian Cage for elevating younger AEW talents

Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, made his debut at the WrestleDream Pay-Per-View and confronted Christian Cage. Since then, the duo have been exchanging blows.

While speaking to The Masked Man Show, Copeland applauded Cage for his character work and helping the young AEW stars.

“Absolutely, because I know this is him without the governor on him. This is him being allowed to express his mind and how he thinks of things and stories, and not only that, but teaching all of the people that are with him because you can see already how much Luchasaurus has grown. When he picked up the belt and turned away, it was the biggest reaction of his career and it wasn’t just a pro wrestling move, it was from turning away while holding a belt. That’s character, now they care about the character. He can do moonsaults off the top, which is crazy because he’s a fre*k, but that means they are starting to care about the character now and that is the difference between being a wrestler and being over as a wrestler. That’s what Jay brings to the table, so watching him do this now and watching him create, that’s super fun, man,” Adam Copeland said. [H/T Fightful]

Christian Cage has been the TNT Champion for over two months now, and fans are now wondering who could dethrone the current champion.

