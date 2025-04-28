AEW officially gives a new name to former WWE personality

A former WWE personality has undergone a name change, as per the official roster page of AEW. Following his recent return, he has been managing a top tag team.

Ad

Stokely Hathaway was part of the Stamford-based promotion as a manager from 2019 to 2022. He later signed with All Elite Wrestling as an on-screen manager and occasional wrestler. Hathaway has managed prominent talents like Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander since his arrival.

Following months of absence, Stokely Hathaway made his TV return last week as the new manager of former AEW World Tag Team Champions, FTR. After he brought in his new clients, Hathaway got a new ring name.

Ad

Trending

According to the roster page on All Elite Wrestling's official website, Stokely Hathaway will now be simply known as "Stokely" as his last name has seemingly been dropped.

You can view a screenshot of his profile below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans are excited to see how Stokely will fare as the manager of a heel FTR.

The former WWE personality addressed FTR's suspension by mentioning 'crimes' committed by AEW stars

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were suspended for their attack on Daniel Garcia on Collision nearly two weeks ago. Upon his comeback, Stokely objected to the one-week suspension, reminding everyone of the 'crimes' committed by other AEW stars on TV in the past.

Ad

The former WWE personality recalled how Darby Allin set Jack Perry on fire last year. He then brought up how Jon Moxley had been terrorizing AEW alongside the Death Riders. Stokely also reminded fans of Ricochet attacking Swerve Strickland with a pair of scissors a few months ago. At last, he recalled how "Hangman" Adam Page burned Swerve's house last year.

Expand Tweet

Stokely being introduced as the manager of FTR already seems interesting. Only time will tell how he elevates the tag team with his skills.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More