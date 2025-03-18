AEW officially makes a huge announcement on Adam Cole's future; surprising stipulation revealed

AEW made a huge announcement regarding the former WWE NXT Champion, Adam Cole for the upcoming episode of Collision. A stipulation has been added to his title match as well. Adam Cole made his AEW debut back in 2021 after an impressive run on WWE's Black and Gold brand.

However, after main eventing All In 2023 against MJF, Cole's run has been underwhelming, to say the least. The former NXT Champion is slated for a rematch against Daniel Garcia for the title on the upcoming episode of Collision which will be taped on Wednesday. Furthermore, a stipulation has been added to the Cole and Garcia match for the TNT title, according to which, everyone will be banned from the ringside.

A few weeks back, Cole challenged Daniel Garcia for the TNT title but the match was interrupted by Shane Taylor Promotions. This time around, it seems it will be just the two of them fighting it out in the ring.

Adam Cole sent a message to his opponent

Ahead of challenging Daniel Garcia for the AEW TNT Championship in a rematch on Collision, Adam Cole cut a promo addressing his match:

"To me, you are the future of All Elite Wrestling and you are one of the very best that AEW has to offer, that TNT Championship proves it. But, so am I and honest to god that p*sses me off that I've got nothing to show for it. But this week, I'm gonna change all that because this week, I will beat you for the TNT Championship. The last time we faced each other, we didn't get a winner, we didn't see who the better man was. This time, we're gonna fix that problem."

Cole has yet to win a singles title in his AEW run. It remains to be seen if he will be able to capture the TNT title on Collision.

