AEW has the one and only "steady tag team" in wrestling that deserves to be called the best of 2023, says legend (Exclusive)

It's been an up-and-down year for tag team wrestling, but an AEW team still has the edge, according to an wrestling industry legend.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, veteran journalist Bill Apter, alongside Teddy Long and Mac Davis, discussed which tag team was a 'steady' one this year.

Bill Apter and Mac Davis thought that the steady tag team of the year was FTR, which comprises Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood.

"I am thinking about steady tag teams, and there's only one team I could actually come up with, and the steady tag team of the year is AEW's FTR, the #1 tag team in the PWI tag team listings. I can't think of any other steady tag teams. It's gotta be FTR," Apter said. (7:44 - 8:13)

Mac Davis chimed in as well.

"My choice was also that, FTR. Because when it comes to tag teams, I look at what is a real tag team instead of just a team thrown together," he said. (8:13 - 8:23)

All through the conversation, the panelists couldn't think of a team like FTR in WWE, as they thought that the company puts random tag teams together. FTR, meanwhile, have been a tag team for years and wrestled together in both WWE and AEW.

In the Stamford-based promotion, they were the Mechanics and later became Dash and Dawson, The Revival.

Watch the video here:

In All Elite Wrestling, there are some incredibly talented tag teams, including the currently unavailable Golden Jets, The Young Bucks, and The Hardy Boyz, comprised of WWE veterans Matt and Jeffy Hardy.

While these tag teams are tried and tested, only FTR made it to the top of PWI's list of tag teams in 2023.

PWI's best tag teams of 2023 includes several AEW teams

PWI revealed its list of the top 100 tag teams of 2023, and FTR topped the field. Other All Elite teams that made the list are The Young Bucks, The Elite, The Gunns, Mogul Embassy, and others, including the Dark Order, The Hardy Boyz, and the reigning AEW World Trios Champions, The Acclaimed.

Two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR topped the list this year, with Aussie Open is in 2nd place. Interestingly, WWE's Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have acquired 3rd place in the list. As the year winds up, it remains to be seen how many of these teams will make it onto next year's PWI ranking.

