Former WWE duo tops PWI's list of best tag teams of 2023; Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn nab the third spot

Pro Wrestling Illustrated recently announced the 100 top-ranked tag teams in the world. A former WWE duo who held the Tag Team Championship in Stamford-based promotion on three different occasions topped the list. The duo in question is Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (FTR), formerly known as Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder (The Revival).

Harwood and Wheeler joined All Elite Wrestling in May 2020 following their departure from the Stamford-based company and have held the AEW World Tag Team Championship twice. FTR's most recent run with the tag titles ended last month on an episode of Collision when they lost the titles to Ricky Starks and Big Bill.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, who won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39, nabbed the third spot on PWI's list. Current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Judgement Day, has been ranked eighth, and Damage CTRL grabbed the ninth spot on the list.

On the AEW side, the Aussie Open made it to the second spot in the Pro Wrestling Insider List, and the reigning AEW World Trios Champions, The Acclaimed, have been ranked seventh.

WWE will never Sami Zayn to the top guy position for one sole reason, says veteran

During a recent edition of Keepin' It 100, Konnan shared his take on why the Stamford-based company would never push Sami Zayn as the top guy.

The veteran said the 39-year-old lacks the physique and looks to make it to the top.

"Bro, I love Sami Zayn but, would it hurt to rock a f***ing tan. And that dad body does not look intimidating. I think that WWE would never push him as the top guy because of his look because he doesn't look like a star. You know, I think he comes from that era of like the early 2000s, you know, the Punks and the Joes, and that whole Ring of Honor crew where pageantry and body wasn't important," he said.

Konnan drove home his point by naming a few top guys who were not the best in the ring but were still pushed because they looked like stars.

"It was just wrestling and having a wrestling gimmick. But yo, you're missing another part of the equation. You gotta look like a star. Look at all the people that get chances that they weren't that good wrestling but they look like a star, from Jade Cargill to Batista." [From 02:17 - 03:02]

