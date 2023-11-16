Top AEW star breaks silence after major botch; gives himself a new nickname

A former AEW World Tag Team Champion's name was botched on Dynamite last night, and the star in question has finally broken silence and given himself a nickname in the process.

The star is none other than Dax Harwood, who is set to take on Rush on the upcoming special Friday night episode of Collision. However, while showing the graphic for the match on Dynamite, the production team botched Dax Harwood's name by writing it as 'Hardwood.'

Dax Harwood took to Twitter (X) to react to the botch and had some notes for AEW's graphic department:

"Note to graphics dept: From now on, just put 'Dax The Axe.' Anyway, I have a feeling tomorrow night, this one’s going to be snug," tweeted Dax.

Expand Tweet

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood sends a message to a recently released star

FTR's Dax Harwood sent a heartwarming message to a recently released AEW star.

Sonny Kiss was with Tony Khan's promotion from its early days, and the latter's contract recently expired. Sonny is now a free agent for the first time since 2019.

On Twitter (X), The Concrete Rose stated that she was grateful for the opportunities in All Elite Wrestling and is looking forward to the future. Former WWE and AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood responded and praised Sonny Kiss with a heartfelt message:

"All the time in wrestling, and in life, people talk about adversity. I don’t know anyone who has overcome more adversity than you. You’re such a role model for the human race. A smart, athletic, compassionate, beautiful human being who has earned the right to all the riches of the world. I can’t wait to see what you do next in wrestling, but more importantly, in life. Me and my family ADORE everything about you. Never stop fighting. I’ll always be here for anything you need. I love you."

Expand Tweet

What is your favorite FTR match in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments below.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer