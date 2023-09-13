AEW's Dax Harwood sends words of encouragement to recently released star

FTR's Dax Harwood sent out a message today to a recently released AEW star with words of encouragement and empowerment.

The star in question is Sonny Kiss, who was with the company from its early days. Sonny's AEW contract recently expired and was not renewed, making him a free agent for the first time since 2019.

The Concrete Rose took to Twitter a couple of days after his release and noted that he was grateful for the opportunities he's received and is looking forward to whatever is next. AEW Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood posted a heartfelt response, praising Sonny as a role model:

"All the time in wrestling, & in life, people talk about adversity. I don’t know anyone who has overcome more adversity than you. You’re such a role model for the human race. A smart, athletic, compassionate, beautiful human being who has earned the right to all the riches of the world. I can’t wait to see what you do next in wrestling, but more importantly, in life. Me & my family ADORE everything about you. Never stop fighting. I’ll always be here for anything you need. I love you."

Check out Dax's tweets below:

Dax Harwood and FTR might become the new faces of AEW Collision

CM Punk was fired from All Elite Wrestling with cause following an investigation into his altercation with Jack Perry at last month's All In pay-per-view. With AEW Collision purportedly being built around Punk, it's now up to the company's other top stars to fill the void after his departure.

Bryan Danielson is reportedly being positioned as the new face of the Saturday show, but AEW's Tag Team Champions, FTR, will also likely feature heavily. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are good friends with Punk, but the two also seem to be on amicable terms with the rest of the roster, even those The Second City Saint has had issues with.

But with Cash Wheeler's recent arrest and pending legal issues, it's unclear whether FTR will be able to maintain their positions in the coming months.

