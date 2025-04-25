AEW Original returns, involved in a 30-second squash match [SPOILERS]

The latest edition of AEW Collision saw the comeback of one of the original stars of the promotion after a few months. Not only did she make a dominant return, but she also picked up a squash victory over her opponent.
Anna Jay had been away from the Jacksonville-based promotion since December 2024. In her last match, she unsuccessfully challenged Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship.
During the tapings for the April 26 episode of Collision Playoff Palooza, Anna Jay returned to the promotion after her extended hiatus. She faced Taylor Gainey in a one-on-one match and picked up a dominant win in 30 seconds.
However, after the match was over, Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford came out and attacked her. Anna Jay was left lying in the ring, possibly setting up her first feud after returning to AEW.
WCW legend believes AEW star Anna Jay would thrive in WWE
Anna Jay has been a top fixture for All Elite Wrestling for a long time. Witnessing her remarkable stint in All Elite Wrestling, WCW veteran Konnan believed she could reach greater heights in WWE.
He stated that Jay had the potential to be a top star in the business, which is a sentiment shared by many fans; however, her value remained stagnant within Tony Khan's company.
"Yeah, there's a couple of people there that I think would do better in WWE, and she's one of them. And I don't think she has heat because of the [Jack] Perry thing. It's just normal non-sensical AEW's what I would call it. But yeah, she has everything to be a huge star, and her value is not going up staying there. Look at how fast they made Jade [Cargill] a star over there," Konnan said.
While a move to WWE seems unlikely, it will be interesting to see Anna Jay's tenure in the land of All Elite upon her resurgence.