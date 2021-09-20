AEW outselling WWE in ticket sales in a major way for an upcoming New York show 

AEW seems to be far ahead of WWE in ticket sales for an upcoming event at the newly-built UBS Arena in New York.

WWE is scheduled to have an episode of RAW from the arena on November 29th. RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Bobby Lashley are some of the names advertised. Despite the presence of big names, ticket sales have been disappointing so far.

As per WrestleTix, WWE RAW has sold just 2,365 tickets, with the estimated capacity being 7,398. Around 68%, i.e., 5,033, tickets are still available as per the latest update shared on Twitter. Check out the ticket sales for WWE RAW below:

WrestleTix @WrestleTix

Mon • Nov 29 • 7:30 PM

UBS Arena, Belmont Park - Long Island, NY



Available Tickets => 5,033

Estimated Capacity => 7,398

Tickets Distributed => 2,365 (32%)



Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite and Rampage's tickets for the December 8th show seem to fare a lot better. The show, which currently advertises MJF to appear, has sold 6,167 tickets so far, i.e., 70% of the total capacity of 8,851 fans. More 2,684 tickets are yet to be purchased for the show. Check out the ticket sales for AEW Dynamite and Rampage below:

WrestleTix @WrestleTix

Wed • Dec 08 • 7:00 PM

UBS Arena, Belmont Park - Long Island, NY



Available Tickets => 2,684

Estimated Capacity => 8,851

Tickets Distributed => 6,167 (70%)



However, it's also worth noting that AEW opened the ticket sales a little earlier than WWE. There's a chance that Vince McMahon's company could still catch up with AEW's numbers in the coming weeks.

AEW will have its biggest crowd yet at the upcoming Grand Slam episode of Dynamite

At the upcoming AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on September 22nd, more than 18,000 fans will be in attendance in Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York. This would make Grand Slam AEW's highest attended live show in its short history.

WrestleTix @WrestleTix

Wed • Sep 22 • 7:00 PM

Arthur Ashe Stadium, Flushing, NY



Available Tickets => 845 (-93)

Estimated Capacity => 19,428

Tickets Distributed => 18,583 (96%)



Plus, the recent AEW All Out 2021 was the company's most successful pay-per-view so far in terms of buy rates. With momentum on its side, it doesn't come as a surprise that AEW is outselling WWE RAW in ticket saasjust like it has been doing in ratings in the key demographic in recent weeks.

Do you think WWE RAW will be able to close the gap with AEW Dynamite in terms of ticket sales? Sound off in the comments section below.

