Tony Khan makes a big revelation about AEW All Out 2021

All Out 2021 will go down as a historic pay-per-view for AEW and wrestling in general. Tony Khan took to Twitter to reveal that Sunday's show was the most-watched AEW pay-per-view in the company's short history.

Thank you to everyone who’s ordered #AEWAllOut & made it the most watched @AEW PPV ever! Thank you everyone who attended the show! If you haven’t seen it, please consider ordering the ppv; it’s ignited the passion of wrestling fans worldwide! Thank you all for making it possible!- Tony Khan revealed.

The previous AEW pay-per-view buys record was held by AEW Revolution 2021 with 135,000 buys. Following Tony Khan's tweet, it's safe to assume that All Out 2021 will comfortably beat that number.

Compared to the last two All Out events, this year's pay-per-view should blow those numbers out of the water. All Out 2019 did 88,000 buys while the 2020 iteration did 90,000 buys. While it was an outright success in-ring-wise, it looks like All Out 2021 will be a huge commercial success for AEW as well.

Why was All Out 2021 the greatest ever AEW pay-per-view?

All Out 2021 featured 9 matches, four of them being title matches. The show also introduced four new names to the AEW audience.

CM Punk made his in-ring return after seven long years as he defeated Darby Allin in the most hyped match of the night. However, the match of the night took place slightly earlier when the Lucha Brothers dethroned the Young Bucks after nearly 300 days in an all-time great steel cage match.

Minoru Suzuki showed up after Jon Moxley vs Satoshi Kojima to set up a match with the former AEW world champion. Ruby Soho made her AEW debut with a victorious showing in the Casino Battle Royale.

The biggest talking point from the show came after the main event when Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson showed up in AEW to insert themselves into the ongoing Elite storyline.

Amazing in-ring action, thrilling debuts, and a sense of unpredictability made All Out 2021 the greatest AEW pay-per-view in history.

