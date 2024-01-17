“AEW is over,” “Samoa Joe needs to drop the title soon” - Fans disappointed after shocking Dynamite ticket sales

Samoa Joe seems to have a problem on his hands, and his tenure as the World Champion hasn't even started in its true sense. AEW is still facing something that's the stiffest opponent of any wrestling promotion - low ticket sales. The Jacksonville-based company has more bad news when it comes to its ticket sales.

A post on social media recently pointed out that the January 17 taping of AEW Dynamite had tickets available until the last minute, even with big names like Samoa Joe, Christian Cage, and Young Bucks signed in for matches.

"AEW Dynamite Wed • Jan 17, 2024 • 7:30 PM North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston, SC Available Tickets: 230 Current Setup: 2,510 Tickets Distributed: 2,280 +56 since the last update (1 day ago) Featured: Samoa Joe v. HOOK, Christian Cage v. Dustin Rhodes, Young Bucks North Charleston debut Price Range: $20-$80," the post elaborated.

Check out the post and reactions:

Before Samoa Joe, former AEW World Champion MJF was called out for low ratings and ticket sales

World Champions are routinely called out if the ratings of their wrestling shows don't do well. While fans will agree that Joe has done justice to Championship, he stands the risk of being called out every time the ratings of the shows are down.

MJF and Kenny Omega had once faced flak when they were put in for a Championship match at AEW Collision, but that didn't do much for the ratings of the show. Since then, MJF has dropped the title and Omega is out of action because of health reasons. It remains to be seen how the Samoan Submission Machine responds to these messages and posts.

What do you think? Will Joe plan something major to raise ratings? Will Tony Khan agree? Tell us in the comment section.

