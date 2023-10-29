AEW is making a huge mistake with Kenny Omega and MJF

Kenny Omega and MJF are set to square off on tonight's episode of AEW Collision. On the line is Omega's record as the longest-reigning AEW World Champion, which Maxwell is just three days away from breaking. It's now or never for Kenny to protect his record, but is a last-minute build and the main event of the Saturday show worthy of such a high-profile match?

MJF first teased this clash a couple of weeks ago in an episode of Being the Elite on YouTube. Since then, it's been established that the clock is ticking as Friedman's AEW World Championship reign nears Omega's record of 346 days.

Fans have wanted to see The Devil vs. The Best Bout Machine for a long time, but many are criticizing the short-term angle that brought us to this match.

The current champion wrestling a former champion, who are both considered among the top talents in the world, no less - with a major record on the line should be the main event of the biggest pay-per-view the company can produce. Instead, we'll see it on Collision in front of 3,500 fans in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Tony Khan has received plenty of backlash over his tendency to give away dream matches on random episodes of weekly television. With AEW approaching a new TV deal, the argument stands that it needs all the ratings boosts it can get. In addition, MJF will surpass Kenny's reign in a matter of days, so if Khan wants this angle to revolve around Omega's record, it's simply not possible to save the bout for next month's Full Gear pay-per-view.

That won't be much consolation for those who were hoping for a major story to lead up to such a significant bout. Kenny Omega's record has been in place for almost two years. Even if his clash with MJF had to happen on Collision to squeeze out the highest stakes possible, the company could have spent months building The Cleaner's journey back to the title scene.

But just because the two are meeting in the ring tonight doesn't mean that the storyline has to end.

A screwy finish could open the door for a rematch at AEW Full Gear

There isn't any way to subvert the stakes for tonight's AEW World Championship match. If Kenny Omega defeats MJF, he keeps his record alive. If not, or if the match ends with a draw or disqualification, The Devil will take his due.

But it doesn't have to be the end of this angle. Speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated today, Kenny Omega made specific mention of the fact that both stars will be alone in the ring tonight. The Young Bucks will not be in Omega's corner, and MJF pointedly refused help from Don Callis.

"Don has accused me of relying too much on friends for my success," said Omega. "I don’t believe that he’s right, but I want to prove that he’s wrong. And I want to prove it by myself. But those who are familiar with our programming know that Max has his own issues, clearly, with a lot of people. He has a lot of people gunning for him, too."

This may have set the stage for interference from Callis or – more likely – from Jay White. The Switchblade has no love for Omega or MJF, and he's been parading his stolen AEW World Championship belt around on television for weeks.

With White's love of mind games well documented, there's a good possibility that the Bullet Club Gold leader might interfere in the match, costing Kenny his chance at regaining the title and his record. Or perhaps he could help The Cleaner defeat The Devil, knowing that he's been able to beat Omega in the past.

Who do you think will win tonight's AEW World Championship match?