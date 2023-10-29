"It's getting really ugly," "Buy one, get one hundred" - Fans react to sluggish ticket sales for AEW Collision

While there has been an upswing lately, AEW Collision is still struggling with its live attendance. An update on the sales for tonight's show has generated some wild reactions from fans.

Tonight's episode of Collision will feature a high-stakes match between Kenny Omega and MJF for the AEW World Championship. If MJF manages to retain his title against The Best Bout Machine, he will break the latter's record as the longest-reigning AEW World Champion.

Although this match is one that many fans wanted to see, there has been criticism over the short build and the fact that it's on weekly television rather than a pay-per-view. Some fans are correlating this disappointment with the ticket sales for tonight's show, which still had over 1,000 seats open as of this morning's update from WrestleTix.

It should be noted that late movement has become a trend with All Elite Wrestling's weekly shows due to price drops and special offers. While this morning's update was disappointing, ticket sales can be expected to surge in the hours before the show.

What's on the card for AEW Collision?

Tonight's episode of AEW Collision will air live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. As mentioned above, Kenny Omega and MJF will square off for the AEW World Championship in what is likely to be the main event.

Elsewhere on the card, Hikaru Shida is set to defend her AEW Women's World Championship against the returning Abadon. The match is being billed as a 'Fright Night Fight' in celebration of Halloween. Jay White is also scheduled to go one-on-one with the high-flying AR Fox.

Finally, The House of Black is advertised to return to Saturday nights. Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews haven't wrestled since losing the Trios World Championship to The Acclaimed at All In on August 27. It's unknown whether they will be accompanied by Julia Hart, who was married on October 13th and has been enjoying her honeymoon.

Are you excited for tonight's edition of AEW Collision? Do you think Kenny Omega will put a stop to MJF's title reign? Let us know in the comments section below!