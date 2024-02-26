AEW part-timer leaving major promotion with the intention of never coming back

A part time AEW wrestler has just left a major wrestling promotion and said that he does not intend to come back. The star in question is none other than Kazuchika Okada.

Okada seemingly wrestled his last match with New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Saturday’s New Beginning event where he joined forces with Toru Yano, Yoshi Hashi, Hirooki Goto and Tomohiro Ishii to defeat the team of Callum Newman, Jeff Cobb, Matt Riddle, Great-O-Khan and Francesco Akira.

He later spoke to Tokyo Sport and said that he is leaving NJPW for good and has no intention to come back.

“I'm already looking ahead to what's next, and I'm leaving with the intention of never coming back to New Japan. I'm a little sorry about that.” [H/T - Twitter/PuroresuFlow]

Expand Tweet

He has been rumored to sign up with Tony Khan's promotion as soon as his contract ends in Japan. It will be interesting to see if and when he signs on the dotted line.

Bryan Danielson wants Kazuchika Okada to join AEW

Bryan Danielson is one of the top stars in pro wrestling and he recently went on record to state that he wants former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Kazuchika Okada to join All Elite Wrestling over WWE.

Okada and Bryan have not always seen eye to eye because of their storied rivalry. Despite that, the former WWE star said that he wants to see the Japanese star in All Elite Wrestling.

He was speaking to Tokyo Sports when he said:

"Of course, I want him [Kazuchika Okada] to come to AEW. Fans all over the world know how great Okada is. Both WWE and AEW are major players, but I hope he comes to AEW," he said. [H/T - Fightful]

Okada knows that he is a wanted man and a bidding war is sure to ensue now that he is a free agent.

Where do you think Kazuchika Okada will end up? Tell us in the comments section below.