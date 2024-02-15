Bryan Danielson makes it clear he wants 36-year-old megastar to join AEW over WWE

AEW is reportedly set to sign a major star in the near future, but there is still some hope that the multi-time champion will join WWE. Bryan Danielson is weighing in once again.

Kazuchika Okada recently left NJPW after being the face of the company for over a decade. His contract expired last month, and the Japanese legend has been rumored to be in talks with WWE and AEW, but the latest word from backstage is that he will likely join Tony Khan's company.

Okada has had somewhat of a rivalry with Danielson last year. The American Dragon is one of Khan's top stars as well as a big help behind the scenes. Speaking to Tokyo Sports, the Blackpool Combat Club member reiterated his hope for The Rainmaker.

"Of course I want him [Kazuchika Okada] to come to AEW. Fans all over the world know how great Okada is. Both WWE and AEW are major players, but I hope he comes to AEW," he said. [H/T to Fightful]

The American Dragon then commented on the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion possibly being assigned to NXT just like Shinsuke Nakamura if he were to go with WWE. Danielson said Okada doesn't need to make such a change.

"If he went to WWE, they might have him start with [third brand] NXT like Shinsuke [Nakamura] to adapt to the American style, but it's already completed. Okada doesn't need that. He's one of the best wrestlers in the world right now, so he should just come to the United States without changing anything," he said.

The first-ever Danielson vs. Okada match ended as a win for the former WWE Champion at Forbidden Door in June 2023. The Japanese legend then got a win back at Wrestle Kingdom 18 this past January.

Possible major debuts reportedly set for AEW special

AEW is currently getting ready for their next pay-per-view Revolution in early March, but ten days after the event, they are scheduled to present what looks to be one of the biggest shows in company history.

All Elite Wrestling will run TD Garden in Boston, MA, on Wednesday, March 13, for the Big Bu$iness edition of Dynamite. No matches have been announced for the show, but stars featured on the promotional material include Samoa Joe, Adam Page, Swerve Strickland, Toni Storm, Julia Hart, Adam Copeland, and Jon Moxley, among others.

It's heavily rumored that Big Bu$iness will mark the official debut of Mercedes Moné in AEW. The former Sasha Banks of WWE has been in talks with both companies, but the last word from backstage was that she chose the All Elite route.

Boston is The CEO's hometown, so Dynamite would be a fitting location for her arrival.

The rumor mill also has Kazuchika Okada potentially making his debut as an All Elite contracted talent at Big Bu$iness, but that also has not been confirmed.

Like Moné, the Big Bu$iness title fits with Okada's persona, but it remains to be seen if officials will save his blockbuster debut for another upcoming show or if they will go big with Moné and Okada on the same show.

What is your bold prediction for Big Bu$iness? Who should Okada feud with first? Sound off in the comments below!

