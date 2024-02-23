AEW part-timer likes an interesting tweet saying Tony Khan is "awful" at booking

An AEW star recently liked a controversial tweet regarding Tony Khan and his booking. The star being discussed is Rob Van Dam.

Former WWE star RVD made his debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion in August 2023 as an in-ring performer. Since then, he has competed in five matches. In his latest match on the February 21 edition of Dynamite, he aligned with "Hangman" Adam Page and HOOK in a losing effort against Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Brian Cage.

Recently, a Twitter user criticized Tony Khan's booking decisions by discussing Hangman's character going into the 2024 Revolution this year. The user stated how the former AEW World Champion is the only babyface in the triple threat and still not likable.

Rob Van Dam seemingly agrees with the tweet, as he liked it.

RVD says AEW should crown Swerve Strickland as their champion

Swerve Strickland is currently one of the biggest rising stars in the company. His in-ring performances have made him recent talk of the town.

Speaking on his 1 of A Kind podcast, the former WWE Superstar stated that Swerve should become the promotion's champion in the future.

"Sure, I mean, I look around the dressing room, I’m thinking why not Swerve, you know what I mean? Swerve’s a great wrestler, character, cool dude, fans love him, he’s gonna give you good matches. Is he the most famous or well known person on your roster? No. Obviously, that is seldomly a #1 goal for any promoter but it is a factor because you wanna sell tickets. I don’t know who’s held the AEW belt and I’m sure, not to talk down on anybody, but I’m sure it’s been held by lesser wrestlers than Swerve is," said RVD.

At the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view, Samoa Joe will defend his AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page.

