AEW pays tribute after Ric Flair announces former WWE Champion has passed away 

The wrestling world is saddened upon hearing the tragic news about WWE legend Billy Graham passing away at the age of 79.

The Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared the heartbreaking news via Twitter.

"The Superstar Billy Graham Just Left Us 🙏🏻 THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR INFLUENCE On My Career!" Ric Flair tweeted.

AEW also paid tribute to the WWE legend during tonight's episode of Dynamite. During the show, one of its marquee matches was a Falls Count Anywhere match between Chris Jericho and former NXT Superstar Roderick Strong.

During their match, the commentators paid homage to the wrestling legend, mentioning the impact Graham made during his time as a pro wrestler.

Graham has captured multiple championships during his time. He is a former WWWF Heavyweight Champion. In 2004, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by 'The King of Kings' Triple H.

Billy Graham retired from pro wrestling back in 1987. Following his retirement, he made occasional appearances as a commentator. In 2015, the veteran signed a 'Legend's' contract with the Stamford-based promotion once again.

We at Sportskeeda mourn the loss of the wrestling legend and wish his family to stay strong during these tough times.

What was your most memorable moment of Billy Graham's career? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

