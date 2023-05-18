WWE Hall of Famer has passed away at 79 years of age, according to Ric Flair in emotional message

Ric Flair has shared the heartbreaking news that a WWE Hall of Famer has passed away. Superstar Billy Graham, a WWE legend, passed away at 79 years of age.

The Hall of Famer was going through quite a lot over the last several months. He was admitted to the hospital a long time back, where he was battling several illnesses.

In a recent report, it was revealed that he had to go through emergency surgery. He was in the ICU at the time fighting infection and organ failure when a test showed that he had an infection in his left hip. The doctors went in and cleaned out the surrounding area.

In the most recent report, the WWE legend's wife, Valerie, provided an update asking for prayers for her husband. She said that the doctors wanted to remove him from life support, but she had refused.

Ric Flair reacted at the time, wishing him the best. Now, the 16-time world champion has shared the sad news that Superstar Billy Graham has passed away. He also posted a message thanking the legend for the influence on his career.

"The Superstar Billy Graham Just Left Us 🙏🏻 THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR INFLUENCE On My Career!" said Ric Flair.

We at Sportskeeda send our condolences and best wishes to the legend's family in this tough time.

