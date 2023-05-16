WWE legend in critical condition on life support; Ric Flair sends emotional message

Ric Flair sent a message with the best wishes to a fellow WWE legend on Twitter. The legend of the wrestling business, Superstar Billy Graham, has been placed on life support thanks to multiple issues with his health.

Graham had to go through emergency surgery. He was in the ICU fighting infection and organ failure. On top of that, a test showed an infection in the left hip, so doctors would have to go in and clean out the surrounding area.

After the report surfaced a few days back, a further, more worrying report has emerged now.

The legend's Facebook page posted an update from Valerie, Billy Graham's wife. She asked for urgent prayers for her husband. She said that the doctors wanted to remove him from life support, but she refused.

"Please urgent prayers needed for my husband. The doctors wanted to remove him from life support tonight, I refused. He’s a fighter and his will is strong even if his body isn’t. God is our hope."

The star is clearly not in good condition right now. In that regard, Ric Flair sent him a heartfelt message. He said that the WWE Hall of Famer had always been his hero and had been an influence on him.

"So Sad To Hear About Billy Graham’s Health!! Make No Mistake- Talk About The Influence He Made On ME And So Many Others! Hulk, Dusty Etc! You’re Beautiful. Bonnie Dyed My Hair In 1972!! Stay Strong My Mentor! FYI- You And Dusty Rhodes Were My Heroes! You Made Me!" said Ric Flair.

Ric Flair's message received a lot of love for the legend from multiple fans.

