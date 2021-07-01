AEW's Penta El Zero Miedo opens up on criticism over Lucha Libre style

AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo sat down with the RPBG Podcast on YouTube (H/T Fightful.com), and one half of the Lucha Bros. spoke about the criticism directed at him and his in-ring style on AEW programming for allegedly being too spot-heavy and not involving too many thigh slaps and not enough in-ring psychology. Here's what he had to say:

These people criticize it because they can't do it. If they could, they would. So if there's someone criticizing my style it's because they don't know how to do it or they can't physically do it. So the easiest thing to do is criticize it. We respect their view if they don't like it but I think for this business if you really want to be a star, you have to manage all the styles. Old school, aerial, aggressive.

He added that he didn't want to limit himself to a particular style, instead prioritized being comfortable with multiple styles of wrestling. He further said he had immense respect for extreme wrestlers, but cited body preservation as one of the reasons he doesn't indulge in it too often.

Penta also went on to praise his brother Ray Fenix, another top hi-flier in AEW, calling him the best wrestler in the world, a claim which many will dispute but isn't without its merits. Penta made a name for himself in Mexico and is one of the best known stars there and has been enjoying a prominent spot on AEW Dynamite.

Penta El Zero Miedo is set to team up with Eddie Kingston on AEW Dynamite

The Death Triangle's feud with The Young Bucks continues on AEW Dynamite's return on Wednesday as Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston take on the AEW tag team champions in a non-title match, where a victory will see them get a title opportunity.

Just signed by @TonyKhan for #AEWDynamite’s return to LIVE Wednesdays, THIS WED June 30 on TNT, #AEW Tag Team Champions @YoungBucks vs. @MadKing1981 + @PENTAELZEROM! If Eddie/Penta win, they earn a Tag Team Title shot! We’ll hear from each team tomorrow on #SaturdayNightDynamite! pic.twitter.com/hPGEGxy8P8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2021

The match promises to be an enthralling affair, as most Young Bucks matches are, and it only gains significance with the added stipulation.

