AEW performer wants to face Samoa Joe and 4-time WWE Champion in dream matches (Exclusive)

AEW star Samoa Joe is considered one of the most dominating wrestlers in the industry and is naturally a dream opponent to many of his peers. ROH star Shane Taylor recently named The Destroyer alongside Bryan Danielson as the two stars he dreams of facing.

Despite some of the criticism, Samoa Joe has been booked far more prominently under Tony Khan than he was in WWE. The veteran has also been a legitimate challenger in AEW, and The American Dragon's run in the promotion has been similar. But could the two ROH alumni someday take on the former television champion?

During an exclusive interview on WrestleBinge's UnSKripted, Shane Taylor singled out Samoa Joe as one of the AEW stars he'd love to face, who he's never squared off against.

"If I had to just go off the top of my head on who I haven’t faced, number one is Samoa Joe. When you look at Joe, he’s got such a mix of every style, but when you really see him at his best is when they bring that savage Joe out: Joey Headrocker – that’s the guy I want to fight." (16:50 onward).

Check out the full interview below:

Taylor then continued, naming Bryan Danielson as another AEW dream match he'd love to have.

"Danielson’s another one, but for the opposite reason. It would be very interesting to get that ultimate striker versus grappler match-up that everybody likes to see – who can impose their will on their opponent and make them fight their game plan." (18:02 onward).

The American Dragon's recent heel turn has rubbed some the wrong way, as WCW veteran Konnan recently questioned the angle and claimed that it hurt the momentum he built off of his MJF feud.

Rey Mysterio recently revealed that he considered retirement during his feud with AEW's Samoa Joe

The Samoan Submission Machine was on the receiving end of a lot of criticism during his WWE run, with some fans claiming he was a dangerous worker. Over the years, fans have often accused him of ending Tyson Kidd's career after the star sustained a terrible injury in their bout.

ˡᵉᵉˡᵉᵉ @______lovelee Samoa Joe vs. Tyson Kidd on the taping of Superstars. #RAW http://t.co/ZGPNbU3fxs Samoa Joe vs. Tyson Kidd on the taping of Superstars. #RAW http://t.co/ZGPNbU3fxs

While Joe didn't hurt Rey Mysterio in the ring, according to the WWE Hall of Famer during an appearance on the After The Bell podcast, facing the future AEW star made him question his place in the wrestling industry at his age.

"I mean at one point when I first came back [to WWE], I was actually feuding with Samoa Joe and I remember that’s when I really wanted to hang up the mask and retire. I just felt like I was falling behind with all this young talent opening up a path." [H/T: Fightful]

Mysterio went on to say that his son Dominik eventually convinced him to continue, which has led him to the milestones he's reached since then.

